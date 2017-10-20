Police trying to locate Walmart theft suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police trying to locate Walmart theft suspect

Credit: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Credit: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Credit: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect involved in a theft at a Walmart.

The theft happened on Oct. 19 at the Walmart in Isabella County.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (989) 772-5911 or send a private message to the office’s Facebook account.

