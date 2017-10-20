Teen seriously hurt after being hit by car

A 13-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car.

It happened on Oct. 19 at around 7:32 p.m. near Suffolk Courts Apartments in Mt. Morris Township.

Police told TV5 that the boy was crossing Pierson Road, heading to the apartments, and was crouched down in the turn lane waiting for traffic to clear. That’s when a driver, making a legal turn, hit him.

He was taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

The teen's name has not been released.

The case is being reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

