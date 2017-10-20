Teen seriously hurt after being hit by car

Kenneth White was riding in a vehicle when police say he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Kenneth White was riding in a vehicle when police say he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle by a teen driving home from his girlfriend's house.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle by a teen driving home from his girlfriend's house.More >
A man is dead after authorities say an object crashed through a vehicle windshield while driving along a Mid-Michigan freeway.More >
A man is dead after authorities say an object crashed through a vehicle windshield while driving along a Mid-Michigan freeway.More >
Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
The annual Orionid meteor shower has begun.More >
The annual Orionid meteor shower has begun.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
The FBI says a crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 12 in Michigan and resulted in 54 arrests.More >
The FBI says a crackdown on child trafficking has recovered 12 in Michigan and resulted in 54 arrests.More >
The National Weather Service released their 2017-2018 winter prediction and it could have you reaching for your snow shovel.More >
The National Weather Service released their 2017-2018 winter prediction and it could have you reaching for your snow shovel.More >
An assistant prosecutor is no longer on the job after handling a case that gave a convicted sex offender joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
An assistant prosecutor is no longer on the job after handling a case that gave a convicted sex offender joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
According to the Department of Public Safety, Christopher Eric McMorris, 31, of Litchfield Park was arrested as soon as he was released from the hospital.More >
According to the Department of Public Safety, Christopher Eric McMorris, 31, of Litchfield Park was arrested as soon as he was released from the hospital.More >