Vote for your favorite in the West Branch pole decoration contest

A Mid-Michigan community is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating stop signs, light poles, and speed limit signs.

About 60 businesses and organizations in the West Branch community have come together to decorate poles throughout their town, and you have the chance to vote for your favorite!

There are two different contests, one for fall-themed poles and the other dedicated to Halloween themed poles. A panel of judges will pick the winners.

But there is also the chance for your voice to be heard! Residents can cast their vote too by going to the West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. Swipe through the photo gallery of pole decorations and vote for your favorite one by leaving a like.

This is the third year of West Branch's pole decoration contest.

The decorations will stay up until Oct. 31st.

