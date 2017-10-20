Fiancee of man killed by rock on I-75 speaks out

"He was a good man and a good father."

Amy Cagle had to tell her 5-year-old son that his father was killed coming home from work.

Police said somebody threw the large rock off of the Dodge Road overpass north of Flint, hitting the van White was riding home in from his construction job.

"For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon," Cagle said.

Before White and his friend came through the area on I-75, police said 20 rocks had already been thrown. Four other cars had pulled over, and drivers called 911.

"I just don't understand what a person could be thinking to even want to do something like that," said Alicia Waskoski, White's sister. "To know they're putting lives in danger by just throwing rocks over the overpass."

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the people who threw the rocks.

"We have a family here," Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson said. "This guy's got a fiancee. He's got a child. He's on his way back from a hard day's work and out of the blue comes a rock and he loses his life. We want to find out who's responsible for this."

"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."

