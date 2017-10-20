Breaking: Decomposing human remains found - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Decomposing human remains found

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A contractor working on a gas line has discovered a decomposing body.

It happened on Oct. 20 at around 1 p.m. under the I-675 overpass near Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township.

At this time there is no information on the age, race, or gender of the person. It’s also not clear how that person died.

If you have any information, call (989) 755-9076 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

