Police: Man confesses to purse-snatching incidents

Flint Township police arrested a man they said confessed to multiple purse-snatching incidents.

On Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 police responded to four separate incidents where elderly females' purses were taken from them in the parking lot at local grocery stores, police said.

Each victim described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 40s. He was not armed and he was driving a dark colored four-door sedan with damage to the rear fender.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, a Michigan State Police trooper saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The driver was arrested on an unrelated charge.

A Flint Township police detective interviewed the driver who confessed to the unarmed robberies, police said.

The driver also told the detective where he discarded the purses, which were later recovered by police, police said.

He was lodged at the Genesee County Jail pending charges.

