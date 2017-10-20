Tigers won't pick up team option on RHP Anibal Sanchez - WNEM TV 5

Tigers won't pick up team option on RHP Anibal Sanchez

DETROIT (AP) -

The Detroit Tigers are declining their $16 million option on right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

General manager Al Avila confirmed that Friday following the team's news conference to introduce new manager Ron Gardenhire. The move comes as no surprise after Sanchez slipped badly over the past three seasons. He went 3-7 with a 6.41 ERA in 2017.

The Tigers signed the Venezuelan to an $80 million, five-year contract before the 2013 season, and the deal included a $5 million buyout if the Tigers declined the option for 2018.

Sanchez won the American League ERA title in 2013.

