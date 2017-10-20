Community remembers beloved pastor, friend

A community in Saginaw is coming together to remember a beloved and respected leader.

Pastor Rufus Bradley Sr. died on Oct. 12 at the age of 65.

Visitation was help on Oct. 20 at the church he founded - New Life Ministries in Saginaw.

"I believe Saginaw lost a great visionary leader and community driven person," said Yvette Haynes, member of his congregation.

Bradley was a mentor, father figure and friend to many in Saginaw. He was born in Arkansas in 1952 and studied theology at the United Bible Institute of Flint. In 1985 he founded New Life Ministries and worked within the Saginaw community ever since.

"That's what drove him. He was here 40 plus hours a week taking care of the church and the community," Haynes said.

Members of his congregation said Bradley was more than just a reverend, but an innovator within the ministry.

"Pastor Bradley seemed to be before his time. He was thinking, he had vision of things that others didn't see," Patsy Moore said.

Bradley wasn't just a leader within the church, but also within Saginaw. As his organization's Mission in the City helped to bring a lot of change to those within the community.

"Mission in the City and New Life Baptist Church is going to keep Pastor Bradley's vision alive. And we are in the process of building a playground. So in spring of 2018 we're going to have a playground built for youth ages 6 through 12," Haynes said.

Bradley's mission to give back towards the community wasn't just felt in Saginaw, but within other areas as well.

"Not only this community, as you look at individuals who have come out of this church, other pastors who have come out of this church. You would begin to see the impact isn't just limited to Saginaw," Haynes said.

Bradley's funeral will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Victorious Believers Ministries in Saginaw.

