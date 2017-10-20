Saginaw County contracts company to construct new jail

A Saginaw company was contracted to construct a new $35.8 million county jail.

Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved the new Saginaw County Adult Detention Facility to move forward in the planning process.

The Spence Brothers Construction was appointed as the construction manager for the jail project.

The board also approved a resolution which will allow the sale of up to $41 million in bonds to finance construction of the facility.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said the nearly 50-year-old jail has some major safety issues, such as keeping jail doors locked.

A reduction of staff will help the cost of the new jail, Feserspiel said.

The sheriff said the current prison has 63 correction officers, while the new jail will have 43 correction officers. He said with re-training, no jobs will be lost when staffing at the new facility is reduced.

Federspiel said it will house 513 inmates and will be built across the street from the current Saginaw County Jail on Harrison Street.

Federspiel said if all goes as planned, construction will take about 18 to 24 months and could break ground as early as April or May.

