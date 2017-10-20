Volunteer hosts swing dance fundraiser for assisted living facility

A Mid-Michigan woman is on a mission to make sure dozens of residents at an assisted living facility have an unforgettable Christmas.

“It’s amazing. They’re telling me what they want for Christmas in August,” said Lindsey Mead, volunteer.

Mead has been volunteering at Community Village in Saginaw for the past four years. She said spending time with the residents has inspired her to do something big.

That’s why she created “Lindsey’s Saturday Swing." It’s an annual fundraiser full of music and dancing, to benefit the residents around the holidays.

“We’re providing assisted living services for people that might not be able to afford some of the other assisted living offerings,” said Ken Streeter, administrator for Community Village. “We depend a lot on volunteers and that’s where Lindsey comes in.”

Mead said her entire family is involved, even her grandfather’s band Count n Change plays at the event, where she said swing dancing isn’t a requirement, even though it’s in the title.

Streeter said Mead’s fundraiser has plugged new life into the village, one he’s been the administrator of for 25 years.

“At Christmas time there is some extra gifts at birthdays,” Streeter said. “They’re remembered and some folk here don’t necessarily have family that are going to remember them even at those times.”

“We wanted to give back to the residents somehow,” Mead said. “Get them Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, remind them on their special day how important they are to me.”

“She’s just like a granddaughter,” said Margaret Brown, who has lived at Community Village for four years.

Brown said the gifts are thoughtful, but it’s the person behind it she truly appreciates.

“Lindsey is special in herself, she’s just a great girl,” Brown said.

The fundraiser is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Weiss Street in Saginaw on Nov. 4.

It costs $10, which covers a raffle entry and food.

There will be live music, as well as a cash bar and silent auction.

