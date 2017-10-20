Crews respond to garage fire in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to garage fire in Saginaw

The Saginaw Fire Department is on the scene of a fully engulfed garage fire.

The fire is on Carlisle Street and N. Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

Authorities have not reported any injuries from this fire.

