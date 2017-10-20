Flint mayor returns from White House

Mayor Karen Weaver returns to Flint after a meeting with White House officials.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss ways to address the critical infrastructure needs in urban communities, especially as it relates to the distribution of safe, reliable and affordable water.

The meeting, arranged by the deputy director of intergovernmental affairs and special assistant to the president, was with many representatives from the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, U.S. Housing and Urban Development, and the Director of Urban Affairs and Revitalization Policy, Domestic Policy Council, Ja’Ron Smith. Staff of Michigan Senators Stabenow and Peters, and Congressman Dan Kildee also attended a portion of the meeting.

Weaver called the meeting a good first step and issued the following statement:

“One of the issues we were having with the new administration was a lack of communication with White House officials, I believe yesterday’s visit has put an end to that problem. I was happy to invite our state congressional leaders, who sent staff members to represent them. It was interesting for me to learn that this was the first time their staffers had met with the new administration. We know that keeping lines of communication open with the White House is critical to addressing the needs that still exist in Flint. We are still recovering from the water crisis and are still on bottled and filtered water. We need our leaders in Washington to know that we need their help in fortifying our failing U.S. urban infrastructures. We cannot continue to fund this through rate increases passed on to our residents, but we can use this rebuilding as an opportunity to train and employ them. Our next steps involve a more in-depth follow-up meeting with City of Flint representatives and White House Intergovernmental Affairs officials representing each of the federal agencies relevant to our health, infrastructure, environmental, and economic development needs. We were informed that this meeting should take place within a month.”

