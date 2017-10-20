Several football teams clinch playoff spot Friday night

Friday night marked the last games of regular season high school football for Mid-Michigan.
Several teams clinched a playoff spot during their last game by finishing 6-3.
Any team with at least six wins advances to playoffs. If there are not enough 6-3 teams then 5-4 teams will be chosen to fill the spots.
The following Mid-Michigan teams clinched a playoff spot Friday night:
The following Mid-Michigan teams already secured a playoff spot earlier in the season:
Playoffs start next week.
For a complete list of rankings click here.
