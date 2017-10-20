Several football teams clinch playoff spot Friday night

Friday night marked the last games of regular season high school football for Mid-Michigan.

Several teams clinched a playoff spot during their last game by finishing 6-3.

Any team with at least six wins advances to playoffs. If there are not enough 6-3 teams then 5-4 teams will be chosen to fill the spots.

The following Mid-Michigan teams clinched a playoff spot Friday night:

Bridgeport

Harrison

Hemlock

Houghton Lake

Lapeer

Ortonville-Brandon

The following Mid-Michigan teams already secured a playoff spot earlier in the season:

Alma

Beaverton

Breckenridge

Carrollton

Cass City

Clare

Davison

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers

Fenton

Flint Hamady

Flushing

Frankenmuth

Freeland

Fulton-Middleton

Goodrich

Grand Blanc

Harbor Beach

Ithaca

Lake City

Lake Fenton

Lincoln Alcona

Linden

Midland

Midland Dow

Millington

Montrose

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

New Lothrop

Ovid-Elsie

Pinckney

Saginaw Nouvel

Saginaw Swan Valley

Ubly

Playoffs start next week.

