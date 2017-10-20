Several football teams clinch playoff spot Friday night - WNEM TV 5

Several football teams clinch playoff spot Friday night

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)

Friday night marked the last games of regular season high school football for Mid-Michigan.

Several teams clinched a playoff spot during their last game by finishing 6-3.

Any team with at least six wins advances to playoffs. If there are not enough 6-3 teams then 5-4 teams will be chosen to fill the spots.

The following Mid-Michigan teams clinched a playoff spot Friday night:

  • Bridgeport
  • Harrison
  • Hemlock
  • Houghton Lake
  • Lapeer
  • Ortonville-Brandon

The following Mid-Michigan teams already secured a playoff spot earlier in the season:

  • Alma
  • Beaverton
  • Breckenridge
  • Carrollton
  • Cass City
  • Clare
  • Davison
  • Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers
  • Fenton
  • Flint Hamady
  • Flushing
  • Frankenmuth
  • Freeland
  • Fulton-Middleton
  • Goodrich
  • Grand Blanc
  • Harbor Beach
  • Ithaca
  • Lake City
  • Lake Fenton
  • Lincoln Alcona
  • Linden
  • Midland
  • Midland Dow
  • Millington
  • Montrose
  • Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
  • New Lothrop
  • Ovid-Elsie
  • Pinckney
  • Saginaw Nouvel
  • Saginaw Swan Valley
  • Ubly

Playoffs start next week.

For a complete list of rankings click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.