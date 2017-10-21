Not what you would expect for October

It has been unseasonably mild in Mid-Michigan for the better part of about two months. Today will be no different. In fact, temperatures will be about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. In addition, we'll stay dry today, but tomorrow is a different story.

Today

It's not exactly what you would call football weather, but skies today will be mostly sunny across all of Mid-Michigan. High temperatures will be well above average for this time of year in the upper 70s. Typically we should be in the mid to upper 50s this time of year. To see how warm temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. With high pressure to our east, our winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight, but clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. We'll stay dry tonight, but the same won't be able to be said tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start off dry, but a cold front will be moving in from the west and will bring us chance for some showers by the evening hours. Keep an eye on tomorrow's rain with our Interactive Radar. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

