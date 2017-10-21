Summer-like streak continues on Sunday

We're not quite in record territory, but temperatures are very mild for this time of year. Today's highs were about 20 degrees above average for this time of year and we can expect tomorrow's highs to be very similar. However, tomorrow will be the last day of temperatures in the 70s for quite some time as a major pattern change takes shape.

Overnight

We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight, but clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. We'll stay dry tonight, but the same won't be able to be said tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start off dry, but a cold front will be moving in from the west and will bring us chance for some showers by the evening hours. Keep an eye on tomorrow's rain with our Interactive Radar. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. To see how warm temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Next Week

An upper level trough pulls much cooler air down from the north. This will make our temperatures more seasonable for this time of year in the mid 50s and even in the low 50s on Wednesday. We'll also be a part of a stretch of wet weather that will keep our skies gray with scattered showers on and off through at least Wednesday. You'll definitely be wanting to pull out those rain coats and boots before the week is out.

