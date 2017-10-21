Projects restore St. Clair River fish, wildlife habitat - WNEM TV 5

Projects restore St. Clair River fish, wildlife habitat

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
PORT HURON, MI (AP) -

A dozen projects restoring habitat for fish and wildlife in and around Michigan's St. Clair River have been completed.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality says fish, birds, turtles and pollinators like bees and monarch butterflies will benefit from the restoration work.

The projects span from the upper river at Port Huron to the Lake St. Clair delta and restored shoreline, wetlands, tributaries and spawning reefs.

The river carries Great Lakes water from Lake Huron to Lake St. Clair and forms a natural border with Canada.

It was designated as a binational Area of Concern under the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement because of pollution and habitat loss. Much of the habitat loss occurred due to filling, draining and dredging from riverfront development activities.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.