Projects restore St. Clair River fish, wildlife habitat

A dozen projects restoring habitat for fish and wildlife in and around Michigan's St. Clair River have been completed.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality says fish, birds, turtles and pollinators like bees and monarch butterflies will benefit from the restoration work.

The projects span from the upper river at Port Huron to the Lake St. Clair delta and restored shoreline, wetlands, tributaries and spawning reefs.

The river carries Great Lakes water from Lake Huron to Lake St. Clair and forms a natural border with Canada.

It was designated as a binational Area of Concern under the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement because of pollution and habitat loss. Much of the habitat loss occurred due to filling, draining and dredging from riverfront development activities.

