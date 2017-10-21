Woman trapped inside turned over vehicle after losing control

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman lost control of her vehicle, turned over in a ditch and was trapped inside her vehicle.

According to Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, a 34-year-old woman from Deckerville, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling southbound on Freiberger Road when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch, struck a driveway embankment, and turned over on its roof.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 at 12:05 a.m., Sanilac Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from the driver who was involved in an accident.

During the call, the driver stated she was upside down in a ditch and trapped inside the vehicle.

Central Dispatch sent officers to the accident on Freiberger Road near Pringle Road in Argyle Township.

Argyle Township Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to access the vehicle so that the driver could be medically treated.

The driver was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for treatment of her injuries.

