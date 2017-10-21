Man and woman face charges for fatal hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

Man and woman face charges for fatal hit-and-run

MESICK, MI (WNEM) -

A man and a woman are facing charges for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mesick.

The Wexford Sheriff’s Office said a driver hit Keith Taylor and ran him over in Mesick before taking off last month.

Taylor died from his injuries.

Deputies said John Tiffany, from Mesick, turned himself into the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department for the hit-and-run.

Tiffany is now facing five felony charges including reckless driving, causing death, and tampering with evidence.

Brianna Rupe, also from Mesick, is facing charges related to the deadly hit-and-run including tampering with evidence and witness interfering.

“Some closure that’s about all I can say,” said Gregory Walker, a friend of Taylor. “I can’t believe it’s taken a month in small community lie Mesick to find this guy. I miss him every day I don’t think I’m every going to get over this one.”

The two are expected back in court next month.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Keith’s family.

