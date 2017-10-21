Flint church holds winter clothing giveaway

Thanks to the generosity of their neighbors some Mid-Michigan folks can look forward to being warm this winter.

It's all apart of Flint's third annual winter clothing distribution event where 17 thousand pounds of clothing, coats, and boots will be given away to those in need.

"It’s going to be cold this year, I do believe," said Melinda Williams

With cold weather around the corner, Williams is stocking up on clothes. All thanks to The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who hosted a winter clothing distribution event.

"It's much needed," Williams said. "I'm not only here for me, but I came for a couple of my neighbors."

Williams says this free event in Flint helped her get everything from boots to winter coats.

Tina Hart was with her grandchildren. She said living on a fixed income isn't always easy and this will ensure her kids stay warm in freezing cold temperatures.

"Supplies and stuff that we might not be able to get because sometimes money is scarce," Hart said. "Organizations like this help people like me."

Seventeen thousand pounds of clothing were handed out by over a hundred volunteers.

Brandon Jones helped organize the third annual giveaway. He said the clothes were donated from a sister church in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We hope they walk away feeling like there’s places like this, that care about them and that want to help them," Jones said. "Most of all that they stay warm this winter."

Williams is grateful for such caring people in Flint and across the country.

"I think this is the most beautiful thing that our community can do for us," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.