Film about Flint Water Crisis premieres at The Whiting

A highly-anticipated film about the Flint Water Crisis is premiering in Flint.

The movie is inspired by the Time Magazine cover story titled The Toxic Tap by Josh Sanburn.

It follows the story of three women who fought to expose the poisoning of the community.

The red carpet premiere is Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at The Whiting on 1241 E Kearsley St.

