Saginaw Twp PD responding to roll over accident - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Twp PD responding to roll over accident

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Township Police and Fire Department are responding to a rollover injury accident.

The accident happened at 5400 block of W Michigan Ave in Saginaw.

Police have not reported any injuries from this accident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.