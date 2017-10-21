Rep. Kennedy travels to Flint for water crisis update

Two of the nation’s lawmakers are in Michigan to discuss the impacts of the water crisis.

Congressman Dan Kildee of Michigan is hosting Congressman Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts. Kildee wanted Kennedy to see how things were going in the vehicle city because he said Kennedy played a big role in getting federal aid through Congress.

“He understands the challenges of these places and was willing to put his name behind it, it made a big difference,” Kildee said.

They started out their day with an update on the recovery effort, then headed to the Flint Farmer’s Market to see how residents were getting access to nutritious food.

Congressman Kennedy said he sees things are improving in Flint, but wants to make sure things like the water crisis don’t happen elsewhere.

“Get members of both parties across party lines to think about how can we leverage the power of the federal government to make sure that we’re not in a circumstance like this sometime down the road,” Kennedy said.

This is the fifth time Congressman Kildee has hosted other members of Congress to give them a first-hand account of the water crisis.

