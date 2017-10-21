Flint Police vs Flint Fire in flag football fundraiser - WNEM TV 5

Flint Police vs Flint Fire in flag football fundraiser

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department and the Flint Fire Department are facing each other in a game of flag football.

The game will raise funds that will be donated to the victims of the recent attack in Las Vegas.

The event is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Atwood Stadium in Flint.

