The red carpet rolls out for Flint the film

It was a star-studded event, not only in Hollywood or New York City but right here in Mid-Michigan.

Flint the film follows the story of three women who fought to expose the poisoning of the community during the Flint Water Crisis.

TV5 spoke with one of the stars of the film and the real-life person who inspired her character.

Melissa Mays first made headlines four years ago when the Flint Water Crisis started. Now she’s got Hollywood actress Marin Ireland Playing her in a Lifetime channel movie.

“She toured all around Flint to see the amazing things that we do have here and got to know my family,” Mays said. “Had dinner with us, watching us make all the stuff with bottled water, so she could get a real feel of it, so she did an amazing job.”

The film is simply called Flint. It follows the life of four families suffering during the water crisis. Marin Ireland was approached to play Mays and immediately jumped into her everyday life.

“I take it very seriously portraying somebody that’s part of a community that I’m not apart of,” Ireland said. “And that has been through so much already I certainly wanted to make everybody feel like there was as much effort as possible made to achieve some kind of authenticity and respect.”

Hundreds of viewers came out to get a special viewing of the film. While it was a fun night many were reminded that the crisis is far from over.

Not only the Flint residents, but the actors themselves hope that this film on a national level will bring attention back to the Flint Water Crisis.

Ireland wants to remind everyone they have a voice and the power to make a difference.

“I hope that some people sitting on their couches watching it,” Ireland said. “I hope that when it’s done it makes them want to get up and make a phone call or go to a town hall meeting or get their own water tested or start asking some more questions about their community.”

May hopes the film serves as a warning to other communities.

“It’s going to be an hour and a half, two hours, and people are going to sit down and see what we’re living through still,” Mays said. “ And I hope that wakes people up and lets them know ‘oh my goodness it’s still happening, but also, is it happening to me?’”

You can check out the movie in your own home once it releases on Oct. 28th at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

