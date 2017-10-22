Summer weather makes last stand

Even though it's October, it's about that time of year where summer is on it's last breath. Today will be the last day for high temperatures in the 70s for the foreseeable future. A major pattern shift is about to take place and fall weather will finally take over. Temperatures will be falling, but rain will be falling over the next few days as well.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Isabella, Clare, and Gratiot counties from Monday afternoon until Tuesday Morning. Prolonged periods of rain over a large area may cause flooding concerns in these areas. Check out our Alerts Page to stay up to date on any watches or warnings.

Today

You wouldn't realize major changes are on the way by looking outside today. In fact, we'll start the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be gradually increasing throughout the day ahead of our next cold front. The best chance to see rain will be in the evening hours before it overspreads Mid-Michigan tonight. Highs will be very mild for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s. Typically our high temperatures should be in the upper 50s. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Page. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain will gradually move into Mid-Michigan tonight. Any rain we see tonight will be on the light side. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s, which is where our normal highs should be close to for this time of year. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Expect periods of rain throughout the day tomorrow. The rain may be heavy at times so it may be a good idea to break out the rain coats and rain boots in addition to an umbrella. To keep track of rain in your area, check out our Interactive Radar. Highs will be cooler, but still above average in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

An upper level low will keep our skies gray and dreary for the next couple of days. Scattered showers will continue to hang around through at least Wednesday, before exiting briefly on Thursday. Highs will continue to trend cooler in the low to upper 50s.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

