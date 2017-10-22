Congressman Kildee will speak about reinvesting cities and towns

Congressman Dan Kildee will speak at a conference focused on the redevelopment of the Midwest.

The conference, TrustBelt, is at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in Des Moines, Iowa. It will host economic development agencies, local and national business partners, and community leaders. They will discuss manufacturing, workforce development, and technology advancement related to the Midwest economy.

Congressman Kildee recently launched an initiative called The Future of America’s Cities and Towns. The initiative is used to address how Congress approaches the many challenges facing cities and towns across the country. These problems include infrastructure, economic development, housing blight, and job growth.

Before elected to Congress, Kildee co-founded and served as president of the Center for Community Progress, a national non-profit organization focused on urban land reform and revitalization.

Kildee also founded Michigan’s first land bank, the Genesee County Land Bank.

