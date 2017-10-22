Tridge will close at Midland Farmer’s Market for new lighting - WNEM TV 5

Tridge will close at Midland Farmer’s Market for new lighting

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Farmer’s Market leg of the Tridge will be closed on Oct. 23.

The Tridge is closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. as crews will be installing a new lighting system.

Portions of the deck will be removed for the installation, making the area unsafe to use.

It will reopen at the end of the day.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.