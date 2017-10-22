Tridge will close at Midland Farmer’s Market for new lighting

The Farmer’s Market leg of the Tridge will be closed on Oct. 23.

The Tridge is closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. as crews will be installing a new lighting system.

Portions of the deck will be removed for the installation, making the area unsafe to use.

It will reopen at the end of the day.

