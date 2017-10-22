'Suspicious' fire damages pickle factory in Saginaw

State officials are investigating a fire that happened at a local pickle company building.

Witnesses reported what looked like a field fire at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 near the Hausbeck Pickle Co. building, located at 634 Kendrick St. in Saginaw.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found four wooden stairways leading up to the catwalk between the rows of pickling vats were burning.

There were also signs of cracks and some punctures in the pickling vats.

A propane tank near the scene was not affected, investigators said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The fire is considered suspicious and has been handed over to a State Police Fire Investigator.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.