Community left speculating after man killed by thrown rock on I-75

A community is still at a loss for answers after the death of a father and soon to be husband.

"I heard it's kids from Clio," said Hannah Stacey.

Stacey said speculation is swirling in her small town of Clio after a 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a rock on Oct. 18.

Police said Kenneth White was a passenger in a vehicle on southbound I-75 when that fatal rock was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.

Stacey said she has heard the suspects are students from Clio high school.

"It was a bad decision," Stacey said. "Nothing ever comes good out of something like that. It's just not smart."

Our affiliates at WXYZ in Detroit report several teens are in custody in connection with the case. However, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell has refused to comment on any alleged arrests, saying it is still a "very active investigation."

Mike Sweatland, a resident in the area, said it's a scary situation but doesn't believe much can be done.

"Got to drive down expressway," Sweatland said. "Got to drive 75 mph down the highway. What are you gonna do? Not go to work?"

The Sheriff's Office did share they were following up on tips. They told TV5 they are narrowing the search to "a specific group of individuals."

Police said White was heading home from work when the incident happened. We have learned he has a 5-year-old son and a fiancee. Sweatland says if police do find out a group of teens were responsible, he hopes this sends a message to other parents.

"You have to be better parents," Sweatland said. "Watch your kids better. You have to raise them better."

The Genesee County Sheriffs Office has not released new information over the weekend. They do tell us they are getting closer to bringing justice to the victim's family.

As for Stacey, she said she will be on edge until the person or people responsible are caught.

"Scary, because you never know what can happen," said Hannah Stacey

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.