Concealed pistol license holder attacked, fatally shoots man

DETROIT (AP) -

A man licensed to carry a concealed pistol has fatally shot one of two masked men who opened fire on his car at a Highland Park gas station.

The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday in the Detroit enclave.

The concealed pistol license holder returned fire, striking one of the men described as being in his early 20s. The other man ran away.

Highland Park city spokeswoman Marli Blackman tells The Detroit News that police are investigating the shooting as a matter of self-defense.

