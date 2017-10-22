Haunted Saginaw’s latest film premieres at The Temple - WNEM TV 5

Haunted Saginaw’s latest film premieres at The Temple

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Haunting on Dice Road 2: Town of the Dead is premiering in Saginaw.

It follows paranormal researchers investigating an old general store in a ghost town where a deadly plague took place. A shocking discovery about the property could reveal the origin of the ghastly phenomenon.

The film premieres at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at The Temple Theater.

Moviegoers can buy their tickets at startickect.com.

