Boy in critical condition after falling off school bleachers

Authorities say a young boy is in critical condition after falling off a local middle school’s bleachers.

Davison City Police were called at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 for reports of a young boy who had fallen off the bleachers at Collins Field at the Davison Middle School and Hahn Intermediate campus.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

“We are continuing to interview witnesses and are in the process of fact-finding to determine exactly how this tragic accident occurred,” said Don Harris, Police Chief of Davison City.

“The entire district has this young boy and his family in its thoughts and prayers,” said Eric Lieske, the superintendent of Davison Middle School. “We are hopeful and praying for his full recovery.”

The boy’s name has not been released out of respect for the family.

