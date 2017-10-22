Firefighters, police square off for Las Vegas victims

It’s been three weeks since the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

In Flint, the Fire and Police Departments squared off on the football field to raise money for the victims involved in the senseless shooting.

First responders from both departments took their day off to play a friendly game of flag football.

Things got a little competitive - to say the least.

“Doesn’t matter what the score is as long as we come up on top,” said Raymond Barton, the Fire Chief at the Flint Fire Department.

“We’re prepared we’re going to definitely show them what we’re made of,” said Tyrone Booth, a Detective at the Flint Police Department.

Behind all the smack talking there’s a good cause that brought these two teams to Atwood Stadium.

The Las Vegas shooting massacre inspired the departments to give back in a fun way.

Despite their long-standing rivalry, both departments are hoping to raise the most money they can for the victims in Las Vegas.

To raise money, they asked football fans for donations instead of charging for tickets.

Barton said when tragedies, like the one in Las Vegas, happen it hits close to home for first responders all over the world.

“It can happen anywhere,” Raymond said. “We’ve been lucky, we have a lot of events coming to Flint now so at anytime something like that can happen so you have to train to try and be prepared for it.”

While Las Vegas may be thousands of miles away from Mid-Michigan, both departments want to make sure that those affected by the tragedy are getting the support they need.

“These individuals that are on the field turned that sadness into action and moved forward in a way to support them and let them know that we’re here,” Barton said.

The final score was Flint Fire Department 44 to Flint Police Department 42 in overtime.

