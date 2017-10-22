Meijer recalls more than 30 products over Listeria concerns

Meijer has recalled over 30 brand vegetable products over concerns of Listeria.

The company announced, in cooperation with the FDA, a recall of the possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were purchased from Sept. 27th through Oct. 20th. Meijer pulled the listed products off their shelves on Oct. 19th.

Meijer advises customers to who purchased these products to stop using them immediately and return them to the nearest Meijer for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions regarding the recall should call (800) 543-3704.

The following products are considered potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20186-00000-1)

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20185-00000-2)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04548-3)

MP Cauliflower Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04566-7)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Cauliflower Florets (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Broccoli Florets (UPC 0-72668-20001-6)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley ITB (UPC 2-13760-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley (UPC 2-17879-00000-4)

FR Asparagus Spears (UPC 2-19106-00000-9)

FR Asparagus Spears with Garlic Parmesan (UPC 2-19489-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley G&G (UPC 2-19744-00000-3)

FR Brussels Sprouts Slices (UPC 2-20782-00000-9)

Zucchini and Squash Combo (UPC 2-20785-00000-6)

Zucchini Squash (UPC 2-20786-00000-5)

FR Mixed Pepper Blend (UPC 2-20787-00000-4)

Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566 (UPC 2-21233-00000-5)

Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548 (UPC 2-21234-00000-4)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22077-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

Sharable autumn harvest salad (UPC 71373353863)

Broccoli florets (UPC 22952300000)

FR Vegetable Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-22091-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 2-22097-00000-2)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22099-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets (UPC 2-29523-00000-1)

FR Pre-Packaged Cauliflower Florets (UPC 2-29524-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Caul/Broc Florets (UPC 2-29525-00000-9)

Cauli Florets (7.99 3-Pound Bag) (UPC 7-08820-24604-1)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-00356-1)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (UPC 7-16519-01015-6)

MP Cauliflower Florets (UPC 7-16519-03849-5)

MP Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-03871-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 7-19283-76392-1)

Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 7-19283-76409-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 7-19283-76412-6)

Fiesta Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-20582-00000)

Small Hummus Tray (UPC 2-22091-00000)

