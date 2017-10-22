Spirit topple Eastern Conference-leading Petes

SAGINAW, Mich. – On Sunday, the Saginaw Spirit played host to the Peterborough Petes in what was a 3-2 Spirit victory. Right winger Cole Coskey earned first star honors with a two-goal outburst, including the game-winning goal, and center Blade Jenkins added another goal with a tip-in during the second period. Goaltender Evan Cormier posted 25 saves on the night for his third victory of the season.

With the opening period underway, both teams put together 10 minutes of clean hockey before left winger Nicholas Porco left the game with an undisclosed injury. As Porco carried the puck through the neutral zone, the Spirit rookie was rammed into the turnbuckle and left the game. Porco did not return until the second period. Less than one minute later, Peterborough leaped onto the scoreboard with a goal from center Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. Right winger Bobby Dow wrapped around the Spirit net before centering the puck to Der-Arguchintsev, who logged his third goal of the 2017-18 campaign. Saginaw answered at the 13:04 mark when left winger Daniil Vertiy corralled a puck off his skate and centered it to Coskey, who promptly scored to tie the game at one goal apiece. The Petes outshot Saginaw 10-7 in the first period.

For the second frame, Peterborough showcased its special teams when center Logan DeNoble deflected a rocket shot from the left circle by Nikita Korostelev to put the Petes up 2-1 with 14:08 left in the period. Saginaw answered in suit with a goal of its own towards the end of the second period as Jenkins tipped a shot into the Petes' net. Left winger Damien Giroux and defenseman Hayden Davis recorded assists on what was Jenkins' first career OHL goal and his second point of the season. Both teams registered eight shots on goal during the second period.

With the score knotted at two entering the third period, Coskey added to his first period tally with another goal at the 7:48 mark. Positioned near the crease, Coskey finished off a shot from defenseman Marcus Crawford. Defenseman Hayden Davis also picked up an assist on the play. The final two minutes of the game featured a late scramble from the Petes to tie the contest with a Saginaw skater in the penalty box and the Petes' goalie pulled. The Spirit’s goaltender Evan Cormier prevailed, though, and held the Petes to two goals over 27 shots, preserving a 3-2 victory.

(Story courtesy of the Saginaw Spirit).

