Bay County deputies training with new life-saving device

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI

A new piece of equipment tested by local police could be used to save lives in Mid-Michigan.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office posted photos on their Facebook page showing deputies training to use the Project Lifesaver device.

It works by allowing police to track down individuals who are at risk of wandering away from home.

Eventually, all Bay County road patrol deputies will be trained to use the device.

