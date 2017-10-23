Man pinned, killed while parking cherry picker in barn - WNEM TV 5

Man pinned, killed while parking cherry picker in barn

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

A 69-year-old southwestern Michigan man has been killed after getting pinned between a cherry picker he was parking and a barn wall.

The Kalamazoo Gazette and WOOD-TV report that Roger Molter, of Benton Harbor, was repositioning the equipment Saturday afternoon on a Silver Creek Township farm at the time of the accident.

The Cass County sheriff's office says Molter was found by a family member. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

