Flint council files emergency motion to delay deadline on water source

City officials have filed an emergency motion asking a judge to extend the deadline deciding the future of Flint's water source.

The council was ordered to accept a 30-year deal Monday with the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority or provide another option after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality sued the city for not making a decision sooner.

Councilman Scott Kincaid told TV5 the council electronically filed a motion Sunday asking the judge to reconsider that order. They're hoping for even more time to weigh the options and get an experts opinion.

Kincaid said he expects the judge in Detroit will schedule a hearing on the council's request for a stay later this week. He also said he does not expect the council to approve a long-term deal with GLWA at the council meeting Monday evening because the current offer includes a rate hike each year.

TV5 is working to learn if the motion passed and when the ultimate decision will be made.

