Job fair looks to jump start careers in early childhood educatio - WNEM TV 5

Job fair looks to jump start careers in early childhood education

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Are you looking to jump start your career in early childhood education?

The Genesee Intermediate School District is hosting a job fair Monday, Oct. 23 looking to hire instructors, social workers, bus drivers, and more.

This is all for its brand-new, state-of-the-art early childcare center located on Gladwyn Street in Flint.

The career fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Genesee Career Institute.

