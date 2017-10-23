Heavy rain expected through Monday

Have the umbrella, the rain boots, and the poncho ready to go. Rain is here, and it will be sticking around not only all day, but also all night. Heavy rain will become widespread this afternoon with minor flooding possible. The full breakdown is below.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties from 2PM this afternoon until Noon Tuesday. Prolonged periods of rain over a large area may cause flooding concerns in these areas. Check out our Alerts Page to stay up to date on any watches or warnings.

Today

Rain is the big story today.

A strong area of low pressure with plenty of moisture will be stationing itself over the Great Lakes Region for the next few days bringing heavy rain.

The rain has already begun in the west along US-127, and will be pushing east by later this morning and into this afternoon. Heavy widespread rain is expected this afternoon with the heaviest rain expected from 2-8 PM this afternoon and evening.

2-4” of rain is likely with 5+” possible in localized spots. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be to the northwest of Saginaw. For that reason, a Flood watch has been issued. Minor flooding is expected so use caution on the road and be prepared to slow down.

Find the full hour-by-hour break down here.

Because of the rain and clouds temperatures today won’t move much. Out the door this morning temps are in the upper 50s for most. Highs today will reach the lower 60s.

Tonight

Rain will be sticking around into tonight as well. Heavy rain will persist through this evening before it lightens up overnight.

Even if the rain will be lighter overnight, it will still be persistent and widespread. Watch out for minor flooding overnight.

Lows will dip into the upper 40s with a cold front moving through the region.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The low-pressure system bringing us the rain today will keep our skies gray and dreary for the next couple of days.

Rain is expected for most of the day Tuesday. The heavier swatch of moisture will move off to our west taking the rain with it so tomorrow won’t be a 100% washout. Off and on rain will move across Mid-Michigan tomorrow. Along with the rain we will also have the wind. Gusty southwest winds are anticipated for tomorrow with gusts over 30 MPH possible.

Scattered showers will continue to hang around through Wednesday, before the system exits briefly Thursday.

A cool down accompanies of rain. Highs will trend into the 50s tomorrow and the 40s Wednesday.

To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Page. Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

