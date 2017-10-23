Oh, quack! Missing your duck decoys? - WNEM TV 5

Oh, quack! Missing your duck decoys?


By Jessica Royce, Digital producer

Source: Saginaw Township Police Department Source: Saginaw Township Police Department
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A local police department is trying to reconnect a local hunter with their missing duck decoys. 

The Saginaw Township Police Department posted a photo of the decoys Sundays on their Facebook page.

They said the decoys were found on I-675 and have distinct markings for identification.

If you believe they are yours, call the front office after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

