Oh, quack! Missing your duck decoys?

A local police department is trying to reconnect a local hunter with their missing duck decoys.

The Saginaw Township Police Department posted a photo of the decoys Sundays on their Facebook page.

They said the decoys were found on I-675 and have distinct markings for identification.

If you believe they are yours, call the front office after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.