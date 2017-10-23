Michigan neighbors disturbed by naked doll Halloween display

Halloween decorations gone too far?

In one Plymouth, Michigan neighborhood some people say their neighbor crossed a line with a disturbing display of naked dolls hanging from a tree in their yard.

The family who lives there are on a Disney vacation out of town.

It's clear from the gravestones in the front yard and the skulls along their sidewalk that they love Halloween, but how they chose to decorate the side of their home has some people thinking it went too far.

"I think it's just disgusting,” said neighbor KC Gibson.

"You see all the ghosts and jack o' lanterns on people's porches and then dolls representing little kids hung from a tree. And that's not what Halloween is about,” another neighbor said.

Plymouth Police said they received calls from several people complaining about the display, but it isn’t breaking any laws so there’s nothing police can do.

Marilyn Yoe said she supports her neighbors right to freedom of expression.

"She can put anything up in her yard she wants to, it’s her house if I don't like it I don't have to look at it,” Yoe said. "I think she's a nice neighbor, I just don't choose to like her decoration."

The dolls were taken down by a relative.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.