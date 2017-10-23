Could we see snow soon?

For some it brings joy, for others it’s dirty four-letter word.

Snow.

As Michiganders we are no strangers to snow, but we usually expect the white stuff in the winter not in fall. But we could be seeing snow sooner rather than later.

Colder air will be sinking into Mid-Michigan by later this week with many nights with temps in the 30s or near freezing. That brings up the “S” word.

With colder air aloft sinking to the surface we do have the potential to see snow by the end of this week. In fact, northern Michigan could see a few wet snow flakes as early as Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning!

For those south of M-55 we have a few more days before it will be cold enough for flakes to form. However, by the end of this week as we near the weekend we could see our first snowflakes of the season.

It’s still early so there’s time for the forecast to change, but as of now weather models are showing a mix of snow and rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Should we see any snow it won’t stick, the ground is too warm, and it will melt almost before it hits the ground, but the potential is still there.

Is this early?

Of course, seeing snow in October isn’t normal. We usually see our first measurable snowfall on November 15 in Saginaw and November 16 in Flint. Our first snowfall of an inch or more usually occurs later in the year around November 26 in Saginaw and November 29 in Flint.

Even though October snow is rare it has happened before. Just last year on October 26 we saw 1.4” of snow fall in Saginaw and in 2014 in snowed on Halloween.

The earliest snowfall ever recorded in mid-Michigan was on October 12, 2006.

So ready or not, snow may be on the way, but at least it won’t stick.

Consider it a preview of what’s to come in just a few weeks.

