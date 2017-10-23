Could we see snow soon?

Meijer has recalled over 30 brand vegetable products over concerns of Listeria.More >
Meijer has recalled over 30 brand vegetable products over concerns of Listeria.More >
Police said Kenneth White was a passenger in a vehicle on southbound I-75 when that fatal rock was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Police said Kenneth White was a passenger in a vehicle on southbound I-75 when that fatal rock was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
A boy is in critical condition after falling off a local middle school’s bleachers.More >
A boy is in critical condition after falling off a local middle school’s bleachers.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.More >
State officials are investigating a fire that happened at a local pickle company building.More >
State officials are investigating a fire that happened at a local pickle company building.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
A man licensed to carry a concealed pistol has fatally shot one of two masked men who opened fire on his car at a Highland Park gas station.More >
A man licensed to carry a concealed pistol has fatally shot one of two masked men who opened fire on his car at a Highland Park gas station.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.More >
Investigators said a stockpile of fireworks went up in flames and were shooting out of the house when they arrived.More >
Investigators said a stockpile of fireworks went up in flames and were shooting out of the house when they arrived.More >
Kenneth White was riding in a vehicle when police say he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Kenneth White was riding in a vehicle when police say he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >