Press conference planned to update investigation into man killed by thrown rock on I-75

As family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes to a Mid-Michigan man who died after authorities say rocks thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car's windshield, officials are planning a press conference to update the investigation.

Police said 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris was riding in a vehicle Wednesday night when he was struck in the head by a rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Genesee County's Vienna Township.

Our affiliates at WXYZ in Detroit report several teens are in custody in connection with the case, however on Friday the Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell refused to comment on any alleged arrests saying it was still a "very active investigation."

A press conference is planned for 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. TV5 will livestream it for you.

Visitation will be held at O’Guinn Family Funeral Home in Clio on Monday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cremation will follow, according to White's obituary.

White was the father of four children, according to his obituary. His fiance, Amy Cagle, spoke out about the incident and how she had to tell her 5-year-old son that his father was killed coming home from work.

A GoFundMe page set up to help family pay for funeral expenses has already raised more than $40,000.

