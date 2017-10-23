Stolen property found during traffic stop in Sanilac County

Authorities say two men were arrested and several items found stolen during a traffic stop in Sanilac County.

The investigation began when deputies with the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Officials said during the traffic stop, deputies were given permission to search the vehicle. They found several items - including electronics and tools - which were suspected to be stolen, police said.

Two Sandusky men, ages 22 and 19, were arrested on unrelated charges. Police said additional charges are pending.

During the rest of the weekend, deputies investigated several theft reports from vehicles within the village of Carsonville.

Police said all the property reported stolen has been recovered, but many items found in the vehicle still have not been reported stolen.

Officials are asking Carsonville residents to check their vehicles for any missing items. If you find something missing, please call the sheriff’s office at 810-648-2000 ext. 2 to make a report.

