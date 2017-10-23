Crews to install new lighting system on The Tridge

One of your favorite places to enjoy a nice walk in Mid-Michigan is about to get a little safer.

The Tridge in Midland will close Monday morning near the farmer’s market. This is so crews can install a new lighting system, making it safer for you to take a stroll as the days get shorter.

It should be re-open by the end of the day.

