Power outage reported on UM-Flint campus

A power outage at a Mid-Michigan university will impact day classes.

"Currently there is an intermittent power outage on the UM-Flint campus due to issues affecting the Central Energy Plant. Facilities and Operations are aware and working with Consumers Energy to restore power as quickly as possible," the university said in a press release.

The university said day classes in the affected buildings are cancelled through 4 p.m. Monday and the Recreation Center is closed. All UM-Flint classes in buildings not affected will take place as scheduled.

Staff members working in the affected buildings should call their supervisor regarding work for today, the release said.

An update on the progress of power restoration will be sent later this afternoon.

