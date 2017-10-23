Police: Sanilac County home damaged by gunshots

Authorities are investigating after a Sanilac County home was shot at several times during the night.

Investigators said 911 dispatch received a 911 call on Sunday, Oct. 22 at about 2:20 a.m. to report gunshots in the 7000 block of East Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township.

Around the same time, police said dispatchers received a call from a homeowner in the same area saying their house had just been shot at.

Police said the bullet went through the wall of the home and struck a bed where the homeowner was sleeping.

During their investigation, police found the home had been shot at three times. All three bullets hit the bedroom of the home, officials said.

Investigators also learned the home had been shot at approximately two weeks prior to the incident.

After collecting evidence, deputies went to a home in the 7800 block of South Lakeshore Road in Worth Township to speak with a person of interest in the shooting.

A search warrant was executed at the home and several firearms and ammunition were seized, police said. An illegal marijuana grow was also found in the home, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made.

