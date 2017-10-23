Police say two drunk drivers involved in Tuscola County crash

Authorities are investigating a Tuscola County crash they say involved two drunk drivers.

It happened on M-15 near Birch Run Road in Millington.

The driver, a 22-year-old Fostoria man, told the deputy he was following some friends home from the bar when the vehicle in front of him braked to avoid hitting a deer, causing the man to rear-end the vehicle.

Officials said the man told the deputy he was slightly injured and the other driver fled the scene in their vehicle.

The man showed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to police.

The other vehicle involved in the crash later returned to the scene, according to investigators. A 47-year-old Millington woman told police she was the driver of the vehicle during the crash. However, the man arrested told police that was false.

The Millington woman continued to say she was the driver, however, the deputy investigated and later found the real second driver hiding in the woods near a home along with several other people.

The real second driver, a 26-year-old Millington woman, was also found to be drunk, police said.

Investigators have forwarded their information to the prosecutor’s office.

