Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Dave Kaiser said Michigan State Police Major Crimes is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 22 near Hess and Brookwood Lane in Saginaw.

Kaiser said a 20-year-old man showed up at a local hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police found several shell casings at the scene, Kaiser said.

