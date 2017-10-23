Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Lt. Dave Kaiser said Michigan State Police Major Crimes is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 22 near Hess and Brookwood Lane in Saginaw.

Kaiser said a 20-year-old man showed up at a local hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police found several shell casings at the scene, Kaiser said. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more details. 

